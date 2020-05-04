Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (05/04/20)
May 4, 2020
brookes sleaze 2020-05-04
- John Krasinski surprises 2020 graduates with Oprah, Steve Spielberg, Jon Stewart with Ryan Reynolds doing weather and Samuel L Jackson making a surprise appearance
- You can VIRTUALLY HANG OUT with 6 “Avengers”, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner
- Taylor Swift SURPRISED a Utah nurse with thank you gifts on her 30th birthday
- Kate Hudson isn’t eating with her family now, “I can’t HEAR ANYBODY CHEW anymore”
- PICS: OMG Chrissy Teigen was in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”, but only from the neck down
- Here are the most INSPIRING MOMENTS from the 24-hour “Call to Unite”
- PICS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are part of the Fauci Gang
- PICS: Hello Lil Nas X naked in the bathtub…hello
- VIDEO: Demi Moore & Bruce Willis are having a lot of fun together in quarantine
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg is DONATING $100,000 to help children affected by coronavirus pandemic. (That’s the prize money she recently won from Human Act for her global activism)
- The “Parks and Recreation” reunion episode last Thursday night has raised OVER $3 MILLION for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund
- Camila Cabello’s All-In Challenge WINNER will get a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay, and an on-set experience with Camila
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey talks about working with Jennifer Lopez in “The Wedding Planner”
- VIDEO: Tom Hanks surprised the graduating class of Wright State University with a supportive video message
- Ryan Reynolds delivered a virtual commencement speech for Kitsilano Secondary School’s class of 2020. That’s a school in Vancouver that Ryan went to back in the day