COVID-19 kills nearly a quarter-million people worldwide

(NEW YORK) — According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 247,000 people as of Monday morning and sickened more than 3.5 million.

It’s been previously reported the number of cases could be much higher due to under-reporting, and inconsistencies with testing data and guidelines in certain countries.

Since the virus was first reported in December, the U.S. has suffered the most cases and confirmed deaths, with over 1.15 million infections and 68,286 deaths, respectively, as of Monday morning.

While some states are pushing ahead with opening back up, other areas of the country that have been the hardest hit are cracking down on those not practicing social distancing guidelines.

In New York City, which reports over 174,000 cases and nearly 19,000 deaths, the NYPD is now issuing summonses for those who are disobeying guidelines. On Saturday, three were arrested and 89 summonses were given due to not practicing social distancing. The strict enforcement and the dispatch of over 1,000 officers was due to the city enjoying particularly warm and sunny weather over the weekend.

In addition, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves slammed the breaks Friday on reopening the state.

“Things can change quickly. We have to stay flexible. Today, I was prepared to announce further reopenings. That was the plan and I was excited to get more of our people back to work,” Reeves said. “This was a large enough change to make me take a step back… and I have come to the conclusion that I must hold on for now.”

New cases in Mississippi spiked by almost 400. Currently, the state has recorded some 7,550 cases.

Recent estimates say that by the time the pandemic comes to a close, it could kill up to 100,000 people in America.

