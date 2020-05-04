With Jared’s “Love Can’t Wait” campaign, jewelry company offering 1,000 free virtual weddings

Jared(LOS ANGELES) — The jewelry company Jared has announced it’s sponsoring 1,000 free virtual weddings to those couples whose wedding plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of Jared’s Love Can’t Wait campaign, the company is offering virtual ceremonies for couples and their loved ones to spread the love despite this time of social distancing.

“We’ve learned that countless couples across the nation who’ve been impacted still want to celebrate their wedding day in a big way, but need support to bring their special moment to life,” said Bill Brace, Jared’s chief marketing officer in a statement. “We are a brand that stands for helping our customers celebrate life and express love, so we are stepping up during these unprecedented times to do our part to bring joy to 1,000 couples. We believe love can’t and shouldn’t wait.”

In addition to a video conference-style exchanging of the vows, which friends and family can watch, Jared’s website notes it’s offering the choice of a theme and background, design and management of evite and guest lists, and designation of speakers and officiants. They’ll also capture and archive the event as a keepsake for newlyweds and their guests.

Of course, couples can book live virtual consultations with Jared experts for advice on wedding rings for the big day.

Interested? Register for your virtual ceremony at Jared.com/VirtualWedding.

