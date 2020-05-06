Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/6/20)

- HELLO to Adele! Damn girl you looking good! Happy 32nd BIRTHDAY!
- OMG NASA says that Tom Cruise is going to make a movie on the International SPACE STATION!
- OOOH Ex-Disneyland employee spills on which celebrities are divas…Will Ferrell is apparently awesome but Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey are both MONSTERS.…she goes into more detail about them IN THIS VIDEO
- VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant found an unopened letter Kobe had written to her…she waited until yesterday, which was her birthday, to open it
- PICS: Katy Perry shared a pic of the Met Gala look she was suppose to be wearing….it paid homage to Madonna
- Bruce Willis is back with his CURRENT WIFE after quarantining with his ex-wife, Demi Moore
- VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe will read “Harry Potter” to you!
- VIDEO: Kerry Washington’s dad & Beyonce’s mom tell bad “dad jokes” back and forth!
- Mr. Feeny on”Boy Meets World”, has recorded a video to pay TRIBUTE TO TEACHERS
- Angelina Jolie wrote a LETTER TO CONGRESS, calling on them to increase the SNAP food stamp benefits program during the coronavirus crisis
- Kevin Jonas has joined Caribu, a “PLAYDATE” APP, as a strategic investor…the app aims to keep families connected during social distancing, with a library full of games, coloring sheets, activities, books, and read-alouds