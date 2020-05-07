Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/7/20)

- Macaulay Culkin will have “CRAZY, EROTIC SEX with Kathy Bates” on “American Horror Story”
- California will NOT ALLOW Elon Musk & Grimes to name their baby X Æ A-12…what do you think they should go with instead??? Here’s the MEANING behind the original name
- Tiger King who? Danny Trejo’s new documentary about his life and it looks FASCINATING!
- Disney rebooting “Pirates of the Caribbean” with a FEMALE LEAD!
- VIDEO: Meghan Markle posted an adorable video reading to baby Archie & people actually attacked her for it! SMH
- Jimmy Fallon gives ALL THE CREDIT for “The Tonight Show” at home shows to his film producer wife, ““She’s the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything.”
- Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson BROKE UP after quarantining with a large group
- James Van Der Beek made his kids watch “Varsity Blues” . . . and got some HONEST FEEDBACK from them
- Madonna says she had CORONAVIRUS on her tour 7 weeks ago!
- VIDEO: Uh, Kevin Spacey broke his silence to compares his #MeToo shunning to the coronavirus pandemic