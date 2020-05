Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber “Stuck with U” Song and Video OUT NOW!

Another day, another hit!

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber dropped their NEW song “Stuck with U” and the music video is so sweet.

It perfectly encapsulates how quarantine is going.

The music video features many celebrities like Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Hailey Baldwin!

The video is also fundraising for the First Responders Children Foundation!

Check it out below!