Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/8/20)

- Kanye West’s latest Yeezy 451 LEAKED…and the jokes just keep coming! [SCROLL DOWN for video of his Wyoming ranch being transformed into Yeezy campus]
YEEZY 451 SAMPLE
YEEZY 450 COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/8J2PTBo93t
— YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) May 6, 2020
- PICS: Earl Thomas’ wife gets him huge gold necklace for his birthday after WILD ARREST
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber deliver the LOCKDOWN ANTHEM, “Stuck With U” all for charity!
- OMG This guy had a random dance off with Vanessa Hudgens & asked her out…without knowing who she was…and Vanessa just shared her REACTION TO THE STORY on TikTok!
- VIDEO: Elon Musk explains how to say his baby’s name, “it’s just X, as in the letter X, and the Æ is pronounced ‘ash’…” then it looks like A-12 is exactly how it’s written
- Kristin Cavallari thought Jay Cutler was “LAZY” and “UNMOTIVATED” post NFL
- The Jonas Brothers will VISIT YOUR HOME if you win their All-In Challenge!
- Ariel Winter cut off the tip of her thumb while cooking and then accidentally THREW IT AWAY
- Guy Fieri helped raise $20 MILLION for a relief fund for restaurant workers
- Anyone else on board with Jennifer Aniston’s heartfelt message?
- Demi Lovato shared a new EMO VERSION of “I Love Me” that she recorded with Travis Barker
- BEFORE/AFTER PIC: Chris Pratt got a haircut from his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger
- VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo, Debra Messing, and others made a PSA asking for volunteers and supplies for the Navajo Nation
- VIDEO: Andy Serkis aka Gollum reads “The Hobbit” for charity!
- Courteney Cox: ‘I’m cooking so much, I’m EXHAUSTED from cooking’
- The Rock gave a special shoutout & TEQUILA to a Virginia teacher who retired after 39 years
- The cast of “Community” is getting together . . . remotely, of course . . . for a TABLE READING of one of the episodes a week from this Monday