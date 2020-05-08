‘Community’ cast to reunite for virtual table read

Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of the comedy Community, which ran on NBC from 2009-2014 and Yahoo Screen for an additional season, will reunite for a virtual table read and Q&A to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, according to Variety.

The entire cast — including Donald Glover, who’ll mark his first Community event since leaving the show during season five — are set to take part in the table read, along with show creator Dan Harmon.  They’ll join Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

The table read of the season five episode “Cooperative Polygraphy,” will be shown in its entirety, along with a Q&A of fan questions, on May 18, at 2 p.m. PT on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page.

Fans can submit their questions on social media using #AskCommunity and tag @CommunityTV.

In addition, fans will be asked to make a contribution to two charities: chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, and Frontline Foods, both of which aid in COVID-19 relief efforts to provide fresh, nourishing meals to responders working on the front lines and vulnerable communities across the country.

Sony Pictures Television will contribute to the charities on behalf of the Community family, while fans will also be asked to donate.

