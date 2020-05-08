Survey says mom’s “salary” jumped during shutdowns

iStock/1148934373(LOS ANGELES) — Moms are doing more than ever nowadays, thanks to shutdowns. And according to the 10th Annual Mother’s Day Index, that means they should be paid more.

The survey estimates how much the jobs done by moms — or primary caregivers of any gender — are worth if they were paid for their services. This year, moms’ jobs saw a 32% increase, to $93,920 a year.

The website Insure.com used federal wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the financial value of 19 jobs that many mothers routinely perform. However, this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are homeschooling their children, so 20 hours per week performing that duty are factored into the latest assessment.

Of course, since primary caregivers aren’t actually paid for their services, please gift them accordingly this Sunday.

The jobs with the biggest “pay increases” for mom this year are:

16%: Taxi drivers and chauffeurs

14%: Private detectives and investigators

14%: Counselor

14%: Laundry

Unfortunately, the mom jobs of baker, childcare worker, and meeting/party planner saw their pay remain virtually unchanged or even decline.

