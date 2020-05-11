Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/20)

- VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s house…during a TP shortage….proving they have no idea what’s going on
Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper. Can this whole annoying family just go away now, please? pic.twitter.com/5yjLxzOsWc
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2020
- Jerry Stiller, actor, comedian, “Seinfeld” star, & Ben Stiller’s dad, DIES AT 92 of natural causes
- Katy Perry’s unborn child gave her the MIDDLE FINGER for Mother’s Day
- VIDEO: Drake’s son Adonis says “Dada” in new Mother’s Day video
- Jake Gyllenhaal sings an original love song for quarantine called “Across the Way”…is there anything this guy can’t do?
A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays Special thanks to: @middle_pedal @mcyellowsound
- PICS: Emma Stone pictured wearing a gold wedding band!
- Victoria Beckham bought a $20 MILLION MIAMI CONDO while her company takes government assistance
- Chrissy Teigen makes her TWITTER PRIVATE after problematic old tweets resurface
- Little Richard dies at 87, here are 10 SONGS you definitely need to know
- VIDEO: Jamie Foxx’s spot on impression of Mike Tyson, Jay Z, & Dave Chappelle is spot on!
- Roy Horn, the legendary magician of Siegfried and Roy, dies from COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS
- VIDEO: Jim Parson’s dyed his hair blonde, “you know, a little new thing to jazz it up.”
- VIDEO: Jessica Chastain shared her own version of Cinderella, where the characters are all red-heads
- VIDEO: 82-year-old Sir Anthony Hopkins joined TikTok, and did the “Toosie Slide” challenge