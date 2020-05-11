https://www.bigstockphoto.com/search/?contributor=kathclick

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/20)

May 11, 2020

  • VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s house…during a TP shortage….proving they have no idea what’s going on

  • Jerry Stiller, actor, comedian, “Seinfeld” star, & Ben Stiller’s dad, DIES AT 92 of natural causes
  • Katy Perry’s unborn child gave her the MIDDLE FINGER for Mother’s Day
  • VIDEO: Drake’s son Adonis says “Dada” in new Mother’s Day video
  • Jake Gyllenhaal sings an original love song for quarantine called “Across the Way”…is there anything this guy can’t do?

  • PICS: Emma Stone pictured wearing a gold wedding band!
  • Victoria Beckham bought a $20 MILLION MIAMI CONDO while her company takes government assistance
  • Chrissy Teigen makes her TWITTER PRIVATE after problematic old tweets resurface
  • Little Richard dies at 87, here are 10 SONGS you definitely need to know
  • VIDEO: Jamie Foxx’s spot on impression of Mike Tyson, Jay Z, & Dave Chappelle is spot on!
  • Roy Horn, the legendary magician of Siegfried and Roy, dies from COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS
  • VIDEO: Jim Parson’s dyed his hair blonde, “you know, a little new thing to jazz it up.”
  • VIDEO: Jessica Chastain shared her own version of Cinderella, where the characters are all red-heads
  • VIDEO: 82-year-old Sir Anthony Hopkins joined TikTok, and did the “Toosie Slide” challenge

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
