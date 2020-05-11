Mysterious illness in NYC children possibly linked to COVID-19

Wacharaphong/iStock(NEW YORK) — There are 38 children in New York City suffering from an inflammatory illness that is possibly related to COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press briefing on Sunday.

The condition, called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome by health officials, has similar symptoms to Kawasaki disease, a treatable condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessel walls.

There are nine additional cases of the unidentified illness in New York City that are pending and one death from it. Parents of more than one million children have been alerted, de Blasio said.

The mayor also noted that he’d requested nearly 40,000 doses of the experimental drug remdesivir, which has shown early promise in treating some cases of COVID-19.

