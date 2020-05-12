For COVID-19 delayed ceremonies, Hotels.com offering virtual weddings officiated by “Chaplain Obvious”

Hotels.com(NEW YORK) — You can call him Chaplain Obvious now.

Captain Obvious, the spokesman character for Hotels.com, has become an ordained minister, and now the travel website is offering virtual weddings — and five grand — performed by Chaplain Obvious himself.

The contest is inviting newlyweds-to-be to share their story on a special website and pick their preferred June wedding date, for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be married by the character online, and collect $5,000 “to be used for a future IRL romantic honeymoon.”

On May 20, 2020, Hotels.com will select up to four winners to participate in a virtual wedding ceremony. Submissions will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Originality — Unique answer that relays couple’s desire to participate in Chaplain Obvious wedding ceremony (25%)

Creativity — Ability to imaginatively share reasoning for why individual wants to participate in Chaplain Onvious wedding ceremony (35%)

Passion — Individual showcasing desire and excitement to participate in Chaplain Obvious wedding ceremony (40%)

Submissions are open today through Sunday, May 17 at 5 p.m. CT. Official rules are posted on the Hotels.com website.