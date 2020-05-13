Beware of “maskne”: breakouts caused by wearing face masks

(NEW YORK) — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted millions of Americans to don face masks — in some cases, it’s legally required — and 2020 being what it is, that’s now led to something else we have to deal with: “maskne.”
That’s right: people are discovering that wearing a mask all day is causing their skin to break out.
What happens is the constant rubbing of the mask on your skin, coupled with trapped moisture from breathing into it, opens your pores and causes them to clog with all sorts of nastiness.
“The fact that we’re keeping something on such a sensitive area of the face…even people who haven’t suffered with a skin situation before are now dealing with the implications of that,” New York City aesthetician Sofie Pavitt tells the New York Post.
She explains that she’s been doing “dozens” of video consultations for her clients while her lower Manhattan studio remains shuttered due to the city’s stay-at-home order.
Upper East Side dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe explains the mask is “a breeding ground for yeast and bacteria [that] could lead to infections that then require a prescription medication to clear it up.”
Bowe explains, “If you’re wearing a cloth mask, you want to wash it frequently…especially if you’re exercising. If you’re using a disposable surgical mask, she suggests letting it dry out for 24 hours before wearing it again.”
Bowe also recommends washing your face with a gentle skin cleanser before and after wearing a mask.
(ATLANTA) — After revealing a comprehensive plan to reopen his Atlanta studios in June, Tyler Perry set start dates for U.S. shows filming in North America, according to Deadline.
Perry’s two BET series, Sistas and The Oval, will begin production July 8, one at a time at his Tyler Perry Studios.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently declared that nonessential businesses in the state could reopen.
Perry insists he can “create a safe environment so people could work again with some peace of mind,” he told Deadline in April.
Perry’s massive studio complex, which officially opened last year, boasts 330 acres and 19 historic homes, and serves as a hub for all of the mogul’s productions for the big and small screen.
(NEW YORK) — The View co-host Meghan McCain is showing fans how her hair’s been faring with salons being closed due to COVID-19. Despite not being able to go in for a cut or color, the 35-year-old remained in good spirits and is embracing her new look.
McCain on Monday posted a closeup of her roots, which have been doing their own thing since she started quarantining at home.
“No lies about “lighting”, “dry shampoo” or at home treatments here…. reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion,” she humorously announced in the caption. “Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done.”
However, instead of complaining about not being able to touch up her hair, she used her platform to encourage others to be proud of what’s on their head “Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties. I’m owning it,” she rallied.
Keeping the jokes rolling, she concluded by telling fans she needed to “find my cauldron” before advertising that there were openings in her coven to fans also dealing with gray hair.
McCain also quietly defused any potential “helpful” or well-intentioned suggestions about how to dye or cut her own hair by admitting that “I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it.”
Fans have since encouraged McCain to fully embrace the gray and suggested that she could be a trendsetter when the nation comes out of lockdown and salons can fully reopen.
The pregnant talk show host also joked around with fans on her Instagram stories by sharing spooky songs, such as Lana Del Rey’s “Season of the Witch.”
Kristen Bell shares relatable photo about what it’s like homeschooling two young kids
(LOS ANGELES) — With schools across the nation closed for the rest of the year due to COVID-19, parents are staring down the reality that they’re in charge of their child’s education until classes resume in the fall. Kristen Bell openly admits that homeschooling two young girls is anything but a piece of cake.
On Tuesday, The Good Place actress seemingly posted a cry for help by showing how her kids — 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln — have commandeered their daily learning lessons.
“Homeschool’s going okay,” she jokingly captioned the photo of her attempting to keep her kids focused on their school work. A laptop, large pink binder and worksheet are situated neatly on the table, but it appears her kids’ are focusing their attention on everything but their homework.
The exhausted 39-year-old stares pathetically at the camera as one of her daughters sits perched on her shoulders for a piggy-back-ride while the other seems to be more interested in the small white dog cuddled on mom’s lap.
Bell even helpfully labelled the photo, identifying her daughters as “offspring” and the pet on her lap as “dog.”
It also should be noted that next to Bell is a large and almost-empty coffee cup while, at the other end of the table, sits her daughters’ half-eaten lunches.
Of course, fans and famous friends were quick to empathize and shared personal stories about how they’re trying to wrangle their own children.
This isn’t the first time the Frozen 2 star opened up about the challenges of quarantining with family. She previously detailed how COVID-19 has been testing her marriage with husband Dax Shepard and admitted in an April interview that they’ve “been at each other’s throats” due to being around each other 24/7.
COVID-19 all-in-one update
(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:30 a.m. ET.
Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University
Global diagnosed cases: 4,281,838
Global deaths: 292,376. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 82,389.
Number of countries/regions: at least 187
Total patients recovered globally: 1,503,964
Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University
There are at least 1,370,016 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.
U.S. deaths: at least 82,389. New York state has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 27,284.
U.S. total patients recovered: 230,287
U.S. total people tested: 9,637,930
The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in New York, with 338,485 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 19.5 million. That is the most reported cases than in any other single region in the world. New Jersey is next, with 140,917 reported cases out of a total population of 8.88 million.
Latest reported deaths per state
Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html for the latest numbers.
School closures
For a state-by-state interactive map of current school closures, please visit the Education Week website, where numbers are updated once daily.
There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.
The latest headlines
Dr. Fauci warns Senate of “suffering and death” from COVID-19 if country reopens too early
Cautioning against reopening too soon due to risk of “suffering and death,” Doctor Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate Tuesday regarding the reopening of the country and when life may return to normal. The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, who’s quarantining at his home due to coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, testified remotely in a video conference. Joining Fauci were Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield; and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services and part of the national effort to develop COVID-19 tests. When discussing reopening the nation and resuming classes in schools, Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — cautioned, “There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” and said that opening too soon would cause “suffering and death” that can “even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery.”
New analysis claims nearly 27 million could lose health insurance during lockdown
New analysis by the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies national health care policy and related issues, claims some 26.8 million Americans will lose their health care insurance during the COVID-19 national lockdown. While the analysis, released today, notes that the majority of those people can secure subsequent health care coverage via the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid, some 5.7 million may not qualify for relief under either option, potentially leaving them with no health care coverage. A total 20.5 million jobs have been lost as a result of businesses closing and laying off workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released last week, putting national unemployment at 14.7%, the highest number since the Great Depression.
FEMA cancels $55.5 million contract with purported respirator mask manufacturer
As the federal government searches for sources of desperately-needed PPE for health care workers and others during the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA signed a $55.5 million no-bid government contract last month with Panthera Worldwide LLC, one of the largest mask orders the agency placed. Now The Wall Street Journal reports FEMA on Tuesday cancelled that contract with Panthera “on the grounds of nondelivery,” according to a FEMA spokesperson. Panthera – a small Virginia-based company with a parent company in bankruptcy and no history in the business of providing masks – failed to deliver a contracted 10 million N95 masks to FEMA by May 1, and also missed an extended May 11 deadline.
Good news!
Man on ventilator for 19 days goes home, thanks hospital staff in Zoom call
Nathan Walker said he wasn’t really frightened until he was checking into the hospital in St. Charles, Missouri, and was told he would likely have to be placed on a ventilator. As KMOV St. Louis reports, the 41-year-old was admitted after he developed COVID-19 symptoms following exposure to an infected person in early April. Walker spent a total of 19 days on a vent in ICU, heavily sedated, with some days touch-and-go. Thankfully, after three weeks in ICU, he was sent home – and Tuesday, he finally got to thank the staff at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles for saving his life. In an emotional Zoom call, Walker saw many of their faces for the first time, uncovered by PPE. Despite his heavy sedation, Walker said he still heard his caregivers’ voices and recognized many of them because of it. The staff also presented Walker with a scrapbook of photos of them to document his time at the hospital and celebrate his recovery.
New York reports 100 cases of new COVID-19-linked syndrome in children
(NEW YORK) — Calling it a “disturbing situation,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday disclosed that the state is investigating about 100 cases of a mysterious syndrome linked to COVID-19 in children.
The illness, called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19, shares symptoms seen in Kawasaki disease, which is a treatable illness marked by inflammation of the blood vessels. So far, at least three children have died from the syndrome.
Cuomo said Tuesday during his daily press briefing, “This is a truly disturbing situation and I know parents around the state and around the country are very concerned.”
Because of this new syndrome, Cuomo is urging parents to closely monitor their children and take note of their symptoms. Parents are advised to seek care immediately should a child come down with a fever over five days, show difficulty feeding or become too sick to drink fluids, have abdominal pain as well as diarrhea or vomiting, have trouble breathing, exhibit a racing heart or chest pain, have a decreased amount of urine, become lethargic or irritable, or have a change in skin color.
Cuomo added, “If we have this issue in New York, it’s probably in other states and probably hasn’t been diagnosed yet in other states because, again, these children don’t present the usual COVID symptoms.”
Cuomo says the ages of those who have come down with the syndrome range from infancy to 21 years old.
Dr. Fauci testifies before Senate regarding COVID-19 pandemic
Cautioning against reopening too soon due to risk of “suffering and death,” Doctor Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate regarding the reopening of the country and when life may return to normal.
Fauci, who is quarantining at his home due to coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive for the virus, testified remotely in a video conference.
Also joining Fauci were Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield and Brett Giroir, who is part of a national effort on developing COVID-19 tests and is an assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services.
When discussing reopening the nation and resuming classes in school, Fauci cautioned, “There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control” and said that opening too soon would cause “suffering and death” that can “even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery.”
When Senator Rand Paul — who came down with the virus — challenged Dr. Fauci and touted that Congress knows what’s best for the economy, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases countered that reopening the country should be based on the science and not the stock market.
Giroir also brought up the necessity for more testing, saying that the U.S. will be capable of carrying out 40 to 50 million tests per month.
It’s been widely supported by health officials that, in order to safely reopen the country, more testing needs to be done and contact tracing should be increased.
COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people worldwide and killed nearly 300,000 people — according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
In the U.S., the amount of confirmed cases stands at nearly 1.4 million with a death toll surpassing 82,000.
“We really are all Monk now”: Tony Shalhoub reveals he and wife Brooke Adams had COVID-19
(NEW YORK) — After an in-character Zoom reunion with the cast of Monk as part of the Peacock web series The At-Home Variety Show, titled “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place,” Tony Shalhoub revealed he and his wife, fellow actor Brooke Adams, have recovered from COVID-19.
In a separate video at the tail end of the sketch, in which Shaloub reprised his Emmy-winning OCD germophobe detective character, Adrian Monk, Shalhoub himself told fans, “I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now,” he quipped.
“Last month, my wife, Brooke, and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks,” he continued. “But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”
Shalhoub then signed off as he went out on his balcony to participate in New York City’s latest tradition: a mass ovation for healthcare workers and first responders that takes place each night at 7 p.m.
Shalhoub currently stars in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Theaters, studios mulling $2 tickets to retro blockbusters to get people back to the movies
(LOS ANGELES) — After the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered movie theaters all over the country, the Wall Street Journal reports Hollywood studios and theater chains are mulling $2 tickets to get people back to the movies.
The paper reports Universal Pictures’ Jaws and Back to the Future, and Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter series could be be among those back on the big screen at a bargain-basement ticket price of two to five bucks.
Lionsgate is offering its hits like the Hunger Games franchise, too.
States including Texas and Georgia have begun reopening business following pandemic shutdowns, and theaters there have plans to reopen in limited capacities, and with enhanced cleaning of seats and other areas between screenings.
