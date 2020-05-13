Reese Witherspoon tackles health and fitness while in quarantine

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Gyms may be closed but Reese Witherspoon knows it’s important to keep your body moving, which is why she tackled the topic on her series Shine On At Home.

Joined by the Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, Robin Arzón, the duo discussed the physical and mental health benefits of exercises like running.

“One run will make your day better, many runs will make your life better,” Arzón claimed in the video released on Tuesday.

The New York Times bestselling author of Shut Up and Run added that you don’t have to be already in shape to start running, you can start anywhere. She even admitted that she used to joke about being “allergic to exercise” but that she began by running around the block and then slowly upped the distance as the days went on.

During their chat, Witherspoon and Arzón also broke down interval training and weight training in an easy to understand way.

They also chatted about inexpensive ways to stay healthy when it comes to eating. Arzón suggested smoothies as a great option, but added that it’s important to stay hydrated because feelings of thirst can often be confused for hunger.

Leaving on a positive note, Arzón reminded viewers that no matter where they are on their fitness journey, they are in the right place.

“I just want folks to know that they were enough before all of this COVID craziness, they’re enough now,” she said. “It’s given us strength and resilience and good stories to go along with it.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.