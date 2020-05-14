Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/14/20)

- Ok Go releases EMOTIONAL VIDEO for new song inspired by the nightly celebration of frontline workers & of course it benefits healthcare workers
- Taylor Swift surprised a young fan for giving back to postal workers during pandemic with an amazing PERSONAL LETTER
- VIDEO: Matt Damon says his movie “Contagion” should have helped us prepare for all of this….and calls his lockdown in Ireland “a fairy tale”
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey went on Fox News to ask people to stop politicizing the pandemic, “This is a tug of war with the virus. We need all hands on the rope.”
- Mary-Kate Olsen is DIVORCING her 50-year-old banker husband and it looks messy!
- Robert Pattinson shot his own cover photo for GQ magazine!
- Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson are trying to help accelerate coronavirus testing in underserved communities and challenging other celebs to do the same with #IDidMyPart
- VIDEO: Remember NFL flame-out Johnny Manziel? He fell off a cliff…and is totally ok!
- The cast of “Almost Famous” is REUNITING for a podcast! Cameron Crowe, Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, and everyone else is back on the bus
- Kristen Bell reveals how Dax Shepard crushed his hand off roading and it sounds SO PAINFUL
- John Legend, Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Chvrches, and Miguel are all part of the HouseParty app LIVESTREAMING EVENT this weekend
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $500,000 to support homeless children and families
- Even Madonna’s friend Rosie O’Donnell thinks she’s been acting STRANGE during quarantine
- VIDEO: Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts 11 and 12 year old daughters just put them in their first TikTok
- PICS: Here’s Demi Moore’s social distance family photo!