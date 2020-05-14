Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/14/20)

May 14, 2020

  • Ok Go releases EMOTIONAL VIDEO for new song inspired  by the nightly celebration of frontline workers & of course it benefits healthcare workers

  • Taylor Swift surprised a young fan for giving back to postal workers during pandemic with an amazing PERSONAL LETTER
  • VIDEO: Matt Damon says his movie “Contagion” should have helped us prepare for all of this….and calls his lockdown in Ireland “a fairy tale”
  • VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey went on Fox News to ask people to stop politicizing the pandemic, “This is a tug of war with the virus.  We need all hands on the rope.”
  • Mary-Kate Olsen is DIVORCING her 50-year-old banker husband and it looks messy!
  • Robert Pattinson shot his own cover photo for GQ magazine!

  • Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson are trying to help accelerate coronavirus testing in underserved communities and challenging other celebs to do the same with #IDidMyPart
  • VIDEO: Remember NFL flame-out Johnny Manziel? He fell off a cliff…and is totally ok!
  • The cast of “Almost Famous” is REUNITING for a podcast! Cameron Crowe, Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, and everyone else is back on the bus
  • Kristen Bell reveals how Dax Shepard crushed his hand off roading and it sounds SO PAINFUL
  • John Legend, Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Chvrches, and Miguel are all part of the HouseParty app LIVESTREAMING EVENT this weekend
  •  Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $500,000 to support homeless children and families
  • Even Madonna’s friend Rosie O’Donnell thinks she’s been acting STRANGE during quarantine
  • VIDEO: Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts 11 and 12 year old daughters just put them in their first TikTok
  • PICS: Here’s Demi Moore’s social distance family photo!

