Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/15/20)

May 15, 2020

  • Kanye West’s former bodyguard says Kanye will not PUSH HIS OWN ELEVATOR BUTTON…he says Kanye is the neediest, moodiesthardest working, and the WORST TIPPER
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg in his car listening to “Frozen” is maybe the most relatable thing ever right now
  • OMG Kevin Hart surprised the WINNER of his All-In-Challenge…he’s an anesthesiologist out of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.  His big win consists of a “big, little, massive part” in Kevin’s next move, an on-site trailer, assistant, and car service

  • VIDEO: Katy Perry shows off growing baby bump while bathing nude in a waterfall in new “Daisies” music video
  • Kylie Jenner does the Toddler Temptation Challenge with little Stormi…you set chocolate in front of them & tell them to wait to eat it until you come back…and she comes up with a song to get through it!

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAErDMyHnMO/?utm_source=ig_embed

  • Chaning Tatum got a CORONAVIRUS TEST after throwing himself a big 40th BIRTHDAY BASH!
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel surprises frontline nurse with Adam Levine & her reaction is priceless
  • VIDEO: Kesha got on TikTok to redo the single cover art of her song….”TikTok”
  • Damn girl! Britney shows off her toned bod in a bikini…after QUARANTINE WORKOUT revealed

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAMHulrALKy/?utm_source=ig_embed

  • PICS: Kylie Jenner posted her driver’s license photo on Instagram, and it’s attracted more than 7.5 million likes
  • Woman claims that Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian falsified the PATERNITY TEST & he’s the dad…then Khloe’s lawyer hit her with a cease & desist
  • Disney’s “Frozen” becomes BROADWAY’S FIRST CASUALTY after announcing it will not return when Broadway reopens
  • The Coen brothers are writing a new version of the classic movie “SCARFACE”
  • The new movied “Scoob!”, an animated Scooby Doo movie, PREMIERES VIA STREAMING this weekend….but the reviews to NOT look good
  • Raven-Symone hasn’t SPENT A DIME of her “The Cosby Show” money…and according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, she’s now worth $55 million
  • VIDEO: Bill Murray wears a panda mask while talking to Ellen about his new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” film

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
