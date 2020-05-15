Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/15/20)

- Kanye West’s former bodyguard says Kanye will not PUSH HIS OWN ELEVATOR BUTTON…he says Kanye is the neediest, moodiest, hardest working, and the WORST TIPPER
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg in his car listening to “Frozen” is maybe the most relatable thing ever right now
- OMG Kevin Hart surprised the WINNER of his All-In-Challenge…he’s an anesthesiologist out of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. His big win consists of a “big, little, massive part” in Kevin’s next move, an on-site trailer, assistant, and car service
- VIDEO: Katy Perry shows off growing baby bump while bathing nude in a waterfall in new “Daisies” music video
- Kylie Jenner does the Toddler Temptation Challenge with little Stormi…you set chocolate in front of them & tell them to wait to eat it until you come back…and she comes up with a song to get through it!
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAErDMyHnMO/?utm_source=ig_embed
- Chaning Tatum got a CORONAVIRUS TEST after throwing himself a big 40th BIRTHDAY BASH!
- VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel surprises frontline nurse with Adam Levine & her reaction is priceless
- VIDEO: Kesha got on TikTok to redo the single cover art of her song….”TikTok”
- Damn girl! Britney shows off her toned bod in a bikini…after QUARANTINE WORKOUT revealed
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAMHulrALKy/?utm_source=ig_embed
- PICS: Kylie Jenner posted her driver’s license photo on Instagram, and it’s attracted more than 7.5 million likes
- Woman claims that Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian falsified the PATERNITY TEST & he’s the dad…then Khloe’s lawyer hit her with a cease & desist
- Disney’s “Frozen” becomes BROADWAY’S FIRST CASUALTY after announcing it will not return when Broadway reopens
- The Coen brothers are writing a new version of the classic movie “SCARFACE”
- The new movied “Scoob!”, an animated Scooby Doo movie, PREMIERES VIA STREAMING this weekend….but the reviews to NOT look good
- Raven-Symone hasn’t SPENT A DIME of her “The Cosby Show” money…and according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, she’s now worth $55 million
- VIDEO: Bill Murray wears a panda mask while talking to Ellen about his new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” film