Seattle Man Proposes Using Hotel Lights

On Thursday night, The Seattle Hyatt Regency helped Seattle local, Mitsesh, propose to his girlfriend, Aproova. Individual bedroom lights were turned on that together made a beautiful heart sign that could be seen around the city. The lights read ” I (heart) You”, with the woman’s initials included.

The Hyatt put the lights on for an hour that night, with the couple being able to view them from their home, Mitsesh was able to have “the best proposal he could ask for,” with a spectacular view and his girlfriend saying yes!

See photos and the full story HERE !