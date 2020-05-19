Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/19/20)

- Fans thought that Ryan Seacrest was having a STROKE after he had trouble talking & one of his eyes almost closed….his rep confirmed HE DID NOT & is just stressed/exhausted trying to balance working from home
Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe
— M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020
- Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green CONFIRM SPLIT after 10 years ago….could the Machine Gun Kelly rumors be true???
- VIDEO: Tekashi 6ix9ine is ANGRY that he lost his #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 to Ariana Grane & Justin Bieber & says it’s all rigged…Ariana hit back saying they earned it and someone needs to HUMBLE themselves
- VIDEO: After Snoop Dogg listened to “Let It Go”, Idina Menzel returned the favor by bopping to “Drop It Like It’s Hot”….which she always thought was “Drop It Like It’s Hard”
- VIDEO: Meryl Streep, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lupita Nyong’o, Billy Porter, and Sarah Paulson are reading “James & the Giant Peach” in 10 installments for charity! Last night was the first!
- Billie Eilish tells Rainn Wilson she’s finished the entire series of “The Office” 15 TIMES
- Drew Barrymoore is donating $1 MILLION to No Kid Hungry
- PICS: Timothee Chalamet got dragged on social media for having Kraft Mac & Cheese in his pantry
- Two comedians Facetime and try “NOT” to talk about the pandemic
Trying to have a conversation without talking about the pandemic w. @evaandheriud pic.twitter.com/UgAHKVMyw9
— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) May 18, 2020