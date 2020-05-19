Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/19/20)

May 19, 2020

  • Fans thought that Ryan Seacrest was having a STROKE after he had trouble talking & one of his eyes almost closed….his rep confirmed HE DID NOT & is just stressed/exhausted trying to balance working from home

  • Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green CONFIRM SPLIT after 10 years ago….could the Machine Gun Kelly rumors be true???
  • VIDEO: Tekashi 6ix9ine is ANGRY that he lost his #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 to Ariana Grane & Justin Bieber & says it’s all rigged…Ariana hit back saying they earned it and someone needs to HUMBLE themselves
  • VIDEO: After Snoop Dogg listened to “Let It Go”, Idina Menzel returned the favor by bopping to “Drop It Like It’s Hot”….which she always thought was “Drop It Like It’s Hard”
  • VIDEO: Meryl Streep, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lupita Nyong’o, Billy Porter, and Sarah Paulson are reading “James & the Giant Peach” in 10 installments for charity! Last night was the first!
  • Billie Eilish tells Rainn Wilson she’s finished the entire series of “The Office” 15 TIMES
  • Drew Barrymoore is donating $1 MILLION to No Kid Hungry
  • PICS: Timothee Chalamet got dragged on social media for having Kraft Mac & Cheese in his pantry
  • Two comedians Facetime and try “NOT” to talk about the pandemic

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
