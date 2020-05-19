Everyone’s a critic: Kristen Bell reveals her daughter’s opinion piece about her “bad reactions”

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — With schools closed until the fall semester, parents are working hard to not only keep their children’s education on track, but also maintain their sanity in the process.

For actress Kristen Bell, she opened up to how homeschooling has been going in a new interview with Daily Pop, admitting that “there isn’t a best part” to being in charge of her two young daughters’ education.

The Veronica Mars star said a recent slam piece her seven-year-old Lincoln wrote about her is a perfect metaphor to how homeschooling is going. Bell detailed that she assigned her daughter to write an opinion piece, in which she chose to vent about her mom.

The opinion piece, according to Kristen, said “My mom has bad reactions.”

“And the evidence was, ‘She uses a stern voice, she doesn’t believe in me and she has no patience,'” she deadpanned.

The Frozen 2 star also revealed her five-year-old daughter, Delta, also is giving her a run for her money by becoming a quarantine diva.

Bell asserted that she’s “figuring [homeschooling] out” now that she’s identified the biggest hurdle, which is that her two daughters have different styles of learning.

Despite juggling her career, sanity and kids’ education, Bell was happy to report the positive side to quarantining with her family. It has strengthened her marriage with husband Dax Shepard.

When the family first sheltered at home, it did prove to be somewhat jarring for her and husband. “We had a huge fight and then we didn’t talk for three-and-a-half days,” she revealed, calling their spat at the beginning of lockdown “a little marriage house cleaning.”

Once they adjusted to the new normal and their tempers cooled, the 39-year-old assured that they “made up” and “now we’re fine!”

