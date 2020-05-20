Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/20)

- Jason Derulo broke his TWO FRONT TEETH trying to eat corn on a cob with a drill! Did he somehow fake it? Here’s another REACTION VIDEO
- PICS: Fans are freaking out over the creepy masked man (or child?) in the background of her Insta pic!
- PICS: Heidi Klum has figured out how to social distance and get highlights
- Kellogg’s has given Toucan Sam, the Froot Loops bird, a makeover…and people have some STRONG FEELINGS
- Beyonce to give GRADUATION SPEECH alongside the Obamas
- Katherine McPhee talks about her 70-year-old husband, David Foster’s, relationship with Prince Harry “They’re like FATHER AND SON.”
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson sings “I Dare You” in 6 languages!
- VIDEO: Brooke Shields’ daughter smacked her hard in the face with a purse all for TikTok
- Jude Law is expecting his 6th CHILD with his new wife of one year
- VIDEO: Brad Pitt’s video message to Missouri State University 2020 grads! “Know we’re rooting for you!”
- VIDEO: Mike Love of the Beach Boys recorded a new benefit song with John Stamos titled “This Too Shall Pass” with all royalties going to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund