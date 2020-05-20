Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/20)

May 20, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAY8CTGFarD/?utm_source=ig_embed

  • PICS: Fans are freaking out over the creepy masked man (or child?) in the background of her Insta pic!
  • PICS: Heidi Klum has figured out how to social distance and get highlights
  • Kellogg’s has given Toucan Sam, the Froot Loops bird, a makeover…and people have some STRONG FEELINGS

  • Beyonce to give GRADUATION SPEECH alongside the Obamas
  • Katherine McPhee talks about her 70-year-old husband, David Foster’s, relationship with Prince Harry  “They’re like FATHER AND SON.”
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson sings “I Dare You” in 6 languages!
  • VIDEO: Brooke Shields’ daughter smacked her hard in the face with a purse all for TikTok
  • Jude Law is expecting his 6th CHILD with his new wife of one year
  • VIDEO: Brad Pitt’s video message to Missouri State University 2020 grads! “Know we’re rooting for you!”
  • VIDEO: Mike Love of the Beach Boys recorded a new benefit song with John Stamos titled “This Too Shall Pass” with all royalties going to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
