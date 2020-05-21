Survey says two in three locked-down Americans can’t remember the last time they wore real pants

May 21, 2020

iStock/SeanShot(NEW YORK) — With millions of people working from home due to COVID-19, “workplace casual” has taken on a whole new meaning: A new survey says two in three Americans can’t remember the last time they actually wore real pants. 

Four in five respondents said their nine-to-five uniform is now either PJs or other comfy clothes.  

The non-scientific survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by MattressFirm also offered peeks into that working-from-home life. For example, 44% said despite their lack of a commute, they’ve still clocked in late to work.

Six in 10 say they’ve taken a nap during the day; nearly six in 10 say they work from their beds all day.

That being said, 70% said they’ve been more productive working from home than they were when they were at the office. 

Between the comfy clothes, no traffic and naps, perhaps it’s no surprise that 70% of the Americans polled say they preferred working from home. 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

