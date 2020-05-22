Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/20)

- Drake called Kylie Jenner a SIDE PIECE in his leaked song?? Fans went crazy!! He apologized over an Instagram story..
- Watch Chris Pratt’s reaction to accidently deleting 51k EMAILS…
- Sia confirms she is ADOPTING two sons!
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande dropped a NEW song!
- Prince William and Kate Middleton have never been funnier!! Watch below…
And your next Bingo callers are… • Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. • #ThankYouCareWorkers
- Kelly Ripa has SECRETLY been filming in the Caribbean!
- VIDEO: Kevin Hart & Jimmy Kimmel suprised a nurse
- Denzel Washington HELPS a homeless man in distress
- Avatar 2 announced they are RESUMING filming!!
- Aaron Judge’s girlfriend NAME DROPS him during arrest
- Kristen Bell admits her 5 year old DAUGHTER is still in diapers