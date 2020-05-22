https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVj3i4PJSs

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/20)

May 22, 2020

  • Drake called Kylie Jenner a SIDE PIECE in his leaked song?? Fans went crazy!! He apologized over an Instagram story..

  •  Watch Chris Pratt’s reaction to accidently deleting 51k EMAILS…

  • Sia confirms she is ADOPTING two sons!
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande dropped a NEW song!
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton have never been funnier!! Watch below…

  • Kelly Ripa has SECRETLY been filming in the Caribbean!
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart & Jimmy Kimmel suprised a nurse
  • Denzel Washington HELPS a homeless man in distress
  • Avatar 2 announced they are RESUMING filming!!
  • Aaron Judge’s girlfriend NAME DROPS him during arrest
  • Kristen Bell admits her 5 year old DAUGHTER is still in diapers
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only