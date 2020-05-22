COVID-19 concert cancellation? Apple’s got you covered this weekend

Cesare Ferrari/iStock(NEW YORK) — With COVID-19 dashing the world’s spring and summer concert plans, Apple Music is stepping up to ease that major concert FOMO over Memorial Day weekend.

Starting Saturday, May 23, the streaming service kicks off a three-day nonstop concert extravaganza where fans can relive some of the biggest performances in music history.

Missed U2’s 2009 performance at the Rose Bowl or Elton John’s 2007 concert at Madison Square Garden? Apple Music is bringing those major concerts and more to their 20-concert livestream event and will also give fans a front row seat to the action by also playing studio versions of all the songs.

Kicking off the 72-hour nonstop At Home with Apple Music: Best Seat in the House event will be Lady Gaga’s 2011 pit stop at Madison Square Garden during her The Monster Ball tour. Coldplay will take the reigns next with their 2017 performance at São Paulo, Brazil. Other acts featured that day will be Camila Cabello, Amy Winehouse, Coldplay and more.

While Saturday’s stream focuses on pop and hip hop, Sunday, May 24 is all about rock, from classic to heavy metal. Pearl Jam’s 2006 Immagine in Cornice starts the day, that will also feature shows from Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, U2, Nirvana and others.

Monday, May 25, wraps up the three-day event with Apple Music concluding with their “Legends” series, featuring the Eagles’ 1994 Los Angeles stop during their Hell Freezes Over tour to Queen playing Live at Wembley ’86.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Saturday, May 23 — Pop’s Biggest Hitters

Lady Gaga – The Monster Ball Tour Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2011)

Coldplay – Live In São Paulo (São Paulo, BR 2017)

Amy Winehouse – Live at Porchester Hall (London, UK 2007)

Lil Wayne – Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, USA 2008)

Tyler, the Creator – Apple Music Presents: Tyler, the Creator (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

J Balvin – Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017)

Camila Cabello – New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

One Republic – Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015)

Sunday, May 24 — Rock Heroes

Pearl Jam – Immagine in Cornice (multiple cities in Italy, 2006)

Metallica – Quebec Magnetic (Quebec City, CA 2009)

Rage Against the Machine – Live at Finsbury Park (London, UK 2010)

Nine Inch Nails – Beside You in Time (multiples US cities, 2006)

U2 – 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA 2009)

Nirvana – Live at Reading (Reading, UK 1992)

Monday, May 25 — Legends

Eagles – Hell Freezes Over (Los Angeles, USA 1994)

Bob Marley – Uprising Live! (Dortmund, DE 1980)

Elton John – Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2007)

The Rolling Stones – Hyde Park Live (London, UK 2013)

Queen – Live at Wembley ’86 (London, UK 1986)

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – London Calling: Live at Hyde Park (London, UK 2009)

