Things to Try While Stuck at Home

A couple of months have gone by since my first blog post. Jokes on us because we are STILL in quarantine. Use this free time as an opportunity to learn or do things you have been pushing off. Here are more ideas on getting your mind off the Coronavirus:

1. Create a workout routine

Want to avoid the quarantine 15? Even though we are still on lockdown, Governor Jay Inslee says that exercise is an essential reason to leave the home. The gym may be closed, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t workout! I have been doing muscle strength workouts as well as running outside and I have seen a big difference in my body. If you are not sure where to start, here is the 14-Day Workout Routine, created by Blogilates:

2. Learn a language

Have you always wanted to learn a second language? Research shows that people who take the time to learn another language are more likely to be great multitaskers and can help broaden your vocabulary with your first language. It also can make you more marketable in job interviews, but most importantly the relationships you can develop from learning another language. Thankfully due to modern technology, you can learn a whole language from the phone in your pocket. A super popular app I have been using to learn Spanish is Duolingo. Duolingo offers over 30 languages to learn from and it will remind you of when you should practice. For more information, check out their website here.

3. Learn an instrument

I started teaching myself the guitar when I was 16 years old. My mom did not think I would focus in guitar classes so she gave me a guitar, a pick, and told me to “go figure it out”. Since then, I have taught myself multiple instruments and continue to keep growing through my musical endeavors. Most recently, I am working on learning how to DJ. Thanks to the many apps and online video lessons, it has made the process a little easier for me. Here are some apps that have helped me learn everything I know:

For guitar:

Ultimate Guitar Tabs You can also learn Ukelele on this app as well

Marty Music on YouTube

For piano:

Simply Piano This app will listen to your piano playing to make sure you are on the right track

Piano Lessons on The Web on Youtube

For DJing:

DJ Serato Lite Not only is this software free, but it also provides free step-by-step tutorials!



4. Learn new cooking recipes

As quarantine leads to boredom, it leads us to our kitchens. A lot of people fall victim to eating when they are bored and may end up choosing foods that are not necessarily full of health benefits. Since grocery stores are an essential business, there is no excuse to not go there to gather items to create a meal. I am definitely still a beginner when it comes to cooking. There are so many recipes online that you can make from your own home! Here are 12 cooking basics everyone should know to help you get started!