Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/20)

- Halsey broke her ankle DOING THE DISHES! And she just casually mentioned she’s studying for the Bar Exam!
I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha https://t.co/v5YMmsLRVv
— h (@halsey) May 21, 2020
- Chrissy Teigen GIGGLED during her coronavirus test….she’s getting her BOOB IMPLANTS TAKEN OUT
Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020
- VIDEO: Archie Williams served 37 years for a crime he didn’t commit…and last night he got 4 yesses on “America’s Got Talent”
- Turns out we’ve been pronouncing Steve Buscemi’s last name wrong this entire time! It’s “Boo-SEM-ee”
- Ellie Goulding’s super extreme diet…she FASTS for 40 HOURS at a time
- VIDEO: John Krasinski explains that he sold “Some Good News” because he’ll be back to his regular career soon so it was either sell it or scrap it
- Orlando Bloom has a LEGO ROOM where he spends hours building LEGO sculptures
- If you need it, a survey of 1,300 people said “Mr. Blue Sky” by Elo is the HAPPIEST SONG OF ALL TIME!
- Dakota Johnson says her 90-year-old grandma, Tippi Hedren, still lives with 13 BIG CATS
- VIDEO: A 20-year-old “SNL” skit that Jimmy Fallon did in blackface has surfaced again. He tweeted an APOLOGY, saying there was no excuse for it, and thanking people for, quote, “holding me accountable.”
- Howie Mandel says the world now understands THE NIGHTMARE he lives with every day