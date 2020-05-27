Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/20)

May 27, 2020

  • Halsey broke her ankle DOING THE DISHES! And she just casually mentioned she’s studying for the Bar Exam!

  • VIDEO: Archie Williams served 37 years for a crime he didn’t commit…and last night he got 4 yesses on “America’s Got Talent”
  • Turns out we’ve been pronouncing Steve Buscemi’s last name wrong this entire time! It’s “Boo-SEM-ee”
  • Ellie Goulding’s super extreme diet…she FASTS for 40 HOURS at a time
  • VIDEO: John Krasinski explains that he sold “Some Good News” because he’ll be back to his regular career soon so it was either sell it or scrap it
  • Orlando Bloom has a LEGO ROOM where he spends hours building LEGO sculptures
  • If you need it, a survey of 1,300 people said “Mr. Blue Sky” by Elo is the HAPPIEST SONG OF ALL TIME!
  • Dakota Johnson says her 90-year-old grandma, Tippi Hedren, still lives with 13 BIG CATS
  • VIDEO: A 20-year-old “SNL” skit that Jimmy Fallon did in blackface has surfaced again.  He tweeted an APOLOGY, saying there was no excuse for it, and thanking people for, quote, “holding me accountable.”
  • Howie Mandel says the world now understands THE NIGHTMARE he lives with every day

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
