Artist inflating massive balloon arch to let students take graduation photos amid social distancing rules

iStock/sdominick(FREDERICK COUNTY, MD) — Like students all over the country, those in the Frederick County, Maryland public school system won’t have a graduation ceremony, thanks to social distancing rules in the wake of COVID-19.

However, one local business owner is doing her part, with a massive balloon arch under which grads and their family members can mark the occasion with free photos.

Caity Byrne, who’s an award-winning balloon artist and owner of Frederick Balloon Co., will create a 50-foot tall balloon arch at the suspension bridge along Carroll Creek, and on Sunday, it will be free to use for photo opportunities for grads and their loved ones.

“These students have worked so hard toward this achievement. For years, they have looked forward to a moment that won’t happen in the way they envisioned,” Caity said in a statement. “We wanted to give them a wow moment to remember.”

She adds, “This is our way of saying thank you to the community for their support of small businesses, and a true congratulations to students in the area.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.