‘One World: Together at Home’ broadcast sets two Guinness World Records

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen(LOS ANGELES) — This week, Guinness World Records revealed that the One World: Together at Home broadcast — curated by Lady Gaga and co-hosted by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in support of COVID-19 relief efforts — has set not one but two records.

The event, featuring performances by 72 artists in total over eight hours: six hours online, and two hours on TV. They included Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Elton John, Lizzo, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder.

It now holds the record for the most musical acts of any remote music festival, and it has also set the record for the most money ever raised for charity via a remote music festival.

The One World: Together at Home broadcast, which raised nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts, was conceived to honor, inspire and support front-line healthcare workers and bring families together.



WHO director general Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement, “What these record titles signify is the commitment by many international artists, including Lady Gaga, philanthropists, corporations and humanitarians to come together in a global show of solidarity to help people overcome COVID-19.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.