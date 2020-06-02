Mission: Accepted — Simon Pegg says ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will start shooting again in September

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Production on Mission: Impossible 7 was moved from Venice, Italy to Rome to try to avoid the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, before it was shuttered altogether in February. But Tom Cruise has a plan to get production back on track — according to one of his co-stars.

Simon Pegg, who plays agent and tech genius Benji Dunn in the franchise, tells Variety the “plan” is to start shooting in September. “That will begin with the outdoor stuff. That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place.”

Pegg joked that the franchise’s trademark fight scenes would now have to be shot “five feet apart,” but on a more serious note, explained, “People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they’re safe to do that. I don’t know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they’ll be able to be tested regularly.”

Pegg’s comments come just as Hollywood has submitted its guidelines for getting back to work post-COVID-19, including safety protocols regarding cleaning, social distancing, and virus testing for crew members.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.