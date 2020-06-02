Survey says Americans are hungry for “pandemic-proof” jobs

iStock/Maryna Andriichenko(NEW YORK) — With many parts of the country reopening following closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are looking ahead to jobs that are pandemic proof.

That’s the word from a report by the financial site WalletHub, which says 73.5 million people in this country are looking for a job that will still be around in case something like COVID-19 comes around again.

WalletHub’s nationally representative Coronavirus and the Future of the Economy Survey also revealed that almost 35 million Americans plan to move as a result of the coronavirus pandemic; 72% of all Americans support reducing our economic reliance on China, even if it means it will cost them more, and 51% of respondents said the U.S. shouldn’t outsource essential products, like medicine and masks.

The report also noted that nearly four in 10 Americans admitted they won’t feel comfortable getting on an airplane until there is a vaccine, 27% won’t feel comfortable staying in a hotel, and 21% won’t feel comfortable dining out.

What’s more, almost 80% of Americans don’t think the unemployment rate will drop to pre-COVID-19 levels until at least the end of 2021.

