Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/3/20)

- Lea Michele tweeted support for Black Lives Matter…and then immediately got smacked down by her former “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware [READ BELOW] And several other “Glee” cast members voiced their SUPPORT FOR SAMANTHA...Lea has LOST HER ENDORSEMENT for Hello Fresh…Lea has now APOLOGIZED
LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA
— SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020
- Rihanna CEASED SALES for all 3 of her fashion & beauty companies “We ain’t buying s—t!!! and we ain’t selling s—t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!”
- VIDEO: Jamie Foxx sings for protesters at rally in San Francisco
- Seth Rogen replied to everyone who commented “All Lives Matter” on his Instagram with a very clear “F**K OFF”
- VIDEO: Stephen “Twitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker have a VIRAL TikTok about white privilege
- VIDEO: Actress Keke Palmer got some National Guardsmen to KNEEL with her during a protest
- A county Sheriff in Florida declared the will of Carole Baskin’s late husband was FORGED but the statute of limitations has expired
- Big Sean says “I don’t feel equal, and I don’t feel free” but he’s “proud to be black.” Watch VIDEO 1 and uncensored VIDEO 2
- VIDEO: Sofia Vergara hit her Golden Buzzer for a bullied 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia