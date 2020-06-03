Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/3/20)

June 3, 2020

  • Lea Michele tweeted support for Black Lives Matter…and then immediately got smacked down by her former “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware [READ BELOW] And several other “Glee” cast members voiced their SUPPORT FOR SAMANTHA...Lea has LOST HER ENDORSEMENT for Hello Fresh…Lea has now APOLOGIZED

  • Rihanna CEASED SALES for all 3 of her fashion & beauty companies “We ain’t buying s—t!!! and we ain’t selling s—t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!”
  • VIDEO: Jamie Foxx sings for protesters at rally in San Francisco
  • Seth Rogen replied to everyone who commented “All Lives Matter” on his Instagram with a very clear “F**K OFF”
  • VIDEO: Stephen “Twitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker have a VIRAL TikTok about white privilege
  • VIDEO: Actress Keke Palmer got some National Guardsmen to KNEEL with her during a protest
  • A county Sheriff in Florida declared the will of Carole Baskin’s late husband was FORGED but the statute of limitations has expired
  • Big Sean says “I don’t feel equal, and I don’t feel free” but he’s “proud to be black.” Watch VIDEO 1 and uncensored VIDEO 2
  • VIDEO: Sofia Vergara hit her Golden Buzzer for a bullied 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only