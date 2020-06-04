Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/4/20)

- It’s happening…the Joe Exotic album is coming out with a NEW SINGLE, “Killer Carole”
- VIDEO: Meghan Markle spoke to her high school alma mater and delivered a powerful statement amid protests, “The first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I’m so sorry you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, called the current events in the U.S. ‘devastating,’ in a video message she recorded for students graduating from her old high school in Los Angeles https://t.co/jg44YiRlDt pic.twitter.com/IRQWyVuQZr
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2020
- PICS: Nude portraits of Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are up for auction to support COVID-19 relief…see all the WORK HERE
- Halsey is biracial but she explains why she can’t say “we” when fighting for Black Lives Matter
im white passing. it’s not my place to say “we”. it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color. I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say “we” when I’m not susceptible to the same violence. https://t.co/2p6RVJixwl
— h (@halsey) June 3, 2020
- VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher tears up as he explains why no one should say “All lives matter”
- Emma Watson writes on RACISM & WHITE SUPREMACY after receiving criticism for remaining silent
- VIDEO: Lil Nas X is all about the black cowboys riding up to protest in Houston!
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $3 MILLION to Colin Kaepernick’s cause
- “Riverdale”‘s Vanessa Morgan will no longer take roles that don’t PROPERLY REPRESENT the black community
- Tony Hawk WAS NOT the guy that called into the Los Angeles Police Commission’s Zoom meeting this week