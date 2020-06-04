Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/4/20)

June 4, 2020

  • It’s happening…the Joe Exotic album is coming out with a NEW SINGLE, “Killer Carole”

  • VIDEO: Meghan Markle spoke to her high school alma mater and delivered a powerful statement amid protests, “The first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I’m so sorry you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”

  • PICS: Nude portraits of Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are up for auction to support COVID-19 relief…see all the WORK HERE
  • Halsey is biracial but she explains why she can’t say “we” when fighting for Black Lives Matter

  • VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher tears up as he explains why no one should say “All lives matter”
  • Emma Watson writes on RACISM & WHITE SUPREMACY after receiving criticism for remaining silent
  • VIDEO: Lil Nas X is all about the black cowboys riding up to protest in Houston!
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $3 MILLION to Colin Kaepernick’s cause
  • “Riverdale”‘s Vanessa Morgan will no longer take roles that don’t PROPERLY REPRESENT the black community
  •  Tony Hawk WAS NOT the guy that called into the Los Angeles Police Commission’s Zoom meeting this week

 

 

 

