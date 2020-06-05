Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/20)

- Kim Kardashian CONSIDERING MOVING OUT of their home! Are Kim & Kanye just on DIFFERENT PAGES???
- Kanye West donates $2 MILLION to families and legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and he’s set up a college savings fund to fully cover tuition for George’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna
- Kylie Jenner may not be a billionaire but she is Forbes’ HIGHEST PAID CELEBRITY…Kanye West is right behind her
- Celebrities attend George Floyd’s MEMORIAL SERVICE…Kevin Hart, Ludacris, T.I., Tyrese Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Master P were all there
- Oprah will host a 2 NIGHT TV SPECIAL next week about racism called “Where Do We Go From Here?”
- Angelina Jolie celebrates her 45th birthday by DONATING $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund
- Kristen Bell vows to raise ANTI-RACIST people and is talking to her kids about what is happening right now
- Ellen Pompeo wants to know why there are MACHINE GUNS at Black Lives Matter protest
- Lady Gaga is applauding the “BRAVE CITIZENS” who are speaking up about racial injustice
- PICS: Beyonce urges people to remain “aligned and focused”
- Here’s a ranking of the best FEEL GOOD SONGS that artists have put out to get us through the pandemic
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a question for Trump, “Where are you?”
View this post on Instagram
Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter