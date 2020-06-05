Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/20)

June 5, 2020

  • Kim Kardashian CONSIDERING MOVING OUT of their home! Are Kim & Kanye just on DIFFERENT PAGES???
  • Kanye West donates $2 MILLION to families and legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and he’s set up a college savings fund to fully cover tuition for George’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna
  • Kylie Jenner may not be a billionaire but she is Forbes’ HIGHEST PAID CELEBRITY…Kanye West is right behind her
  • Celebrities attend George Floyd’s MEMORIAL SERVICE…Kevin Hart, Ludacris, T.I., Tyrese Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Master P were all there
  • Oprah will host a 2 NIGHT TV SPECIAL next week about racism called “Where Do We Go From Here?”
  • Angelina Jolie celebrates her 45th birthday by DONATING $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund
  • Kristen Bell vows to raise ANTI-RACIST people and is talking to her kids about what is happening right now
  • Ellen Pompeo wants to know why there are MACHINE GUNS at Black Lives Matter protest
  • Lady Gaga is applauding the “BRAVE CITIZENS” who are speaking up about racial injustice
  • PICS: Beyonce urges people to remain “aligned and focused”
  • Here’s a ranking of the best FEEL GOOD SONGS that artists have put out to get us through the pandemic
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a question for Trump, “Where are you?”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only