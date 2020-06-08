Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/20)

June 8, 2020

  • PICS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin go camping in Utah…in their $1 million RV complete with heated floors & indoor sauna

  • Justin Bieber admits he has “benefited from black culture”

  • VIDEO: Lizzo played “Pomp & Circumstance” on her flute for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” that included speeches and performances by the Obamas, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Seth Rogen, Billie Eilish, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez
  • BTS donates $1 MILLION for Black Lives Matter movement
  • George Floyd GoFundMe sets record for MOST DONATIONS EVER …nearly 500 thousand people have donated and raised $13.5 million
  • Ellen DeGeneres says  “I want to learn how to be a BETTER PERSON, how to do better.”
  • Kristen Bell says that HOMESCHOOLING her kids still suck!
  • Jimmy Kimmel’s advice to 2020 grads, “Never show up late with a coffee in your hand.”
  • PICS: Chris Cuomo apparently caught naked in the back of his wife’s yoga video!
  • VIDEO: Elmo learns about racism from his dad
  • PICS: Yesterday would have been Prince’s 62nd birthday & his estate posted an old handwritten message from Prince about “Intolerance”

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only