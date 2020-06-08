Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/20)

- PICS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin go camping in Utah…in their $1 million RV complete with heated floors & indoor sauna
- Justin Bieber admits he has “benefited from black culture”
- VIDEO: Lizzo played “Pomp & Circumstance” on her flute for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” that included speeches and performances by the Obamas, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Seth Rogen, Billie Eilish, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez
- BTS donates $1 MILLION for Black Lives Matter movement
- George Floyd GoFundMe sets record for MOST DONATIONS EVER …nearly 500 thousand people have donated and raised $13.5 million
- Ellen DeGeneres says “I want to learn how to be a BETTER PERSON, how to do better.”
- Kristen Bell says that HOMESCHOOLING her kids still suck!
- Jimmy Kimmel’s advice to 2020 grads, “Never show up late with a coffee in your hand.”
- PICS: Chris Cuomo apparently caught naked in the back of his wife’s yoga video!
- VIDEO: Elmo learns about racism from his dad
- PICS: Yesterday would have been Prince’s 62nd birthday & his estate posted an old handwritten message from Prince about “Intolerance”