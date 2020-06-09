‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Flash’ and more set to resume production after COVID-19 shutdown

Katie Yu/The CW(VANCOUVER) — Things may be looking up for the new seasons of some of your favorite TV series.

Deadline reports shows that tape in Vancouver — including Riverdale, The Flash, The Good Doctor and most of the CW’s primetime lineup — have the go-ahead to resume production, according to the British Columbia government’s new COVID-19 production-restart plans.

However, there are a few loose ends that that need to be ironed out first, such as safety guidelines to protect workers. Also, as of now, only essential workers are allowed to cross the border to and from Canada.

Sources in Vancouver say the country is looking at at least July 1 before things get rolling.

