AMC theater chain lays out plan for reopening

June 10, 2020

iStock/Nattakorn ManeeratThe AMC theater chain laid out an ambitious plan on Tuesday to have almost all of its theaters open sometime in July. 

The plan includes partnering with companies like Clorox to create theatre environments as safe and clean as possible, educating theatergoers on how to keep safe, and looking into high tech sanitation techniques, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters. 

AMC reported a staggering $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter on Tuesday as a result of the global theatrical shutdown caused by COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About movin925

Seattle's #1 Hit Music Station!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only