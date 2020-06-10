Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/10/20)

- Beyonce signs $100 MILLION deal with Disney for 3 more films! The first project will be the soundtrack for “Black Panther 2”!
- VIDEO: Ne-Yo performed a beautiful rendition of Boys II Men, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at George Floyd’s funeral….but sparked controversy when he thanked George Floyd for “his sacrifice”
- PICS: Check out Sofia Vergara and Nick Manganiello’s new $26 million LA mansion
- “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder “SURPRISED AND UPSET” after she’s FIRED for calling cops on black co-star & racist social media posts
- “Cops” is officially CANCELLED after 33 seasons on air
- VIDEO: Lizzo calls out TikTok’rs who use her name as an insult to other big girls
- Wayne Brady shares old awesome clip from “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” where he and Aisha Tyler’s joke is really just truth
- VIDEO: Will Smith posted a powerful video called “No Justice, No Peace”
- Janelle Monae calls on WHITE ALLIES to “stand up” to racism
- WWE John Cena inspired by BTS donates $1 MILLION to Black Lives Matter
- Taylor Swift speaks out about RACIAL INJUSTICE in a series of tweets
- Did you see the new “Bill & Ted 3 Face the Music” trailer???