‘Days of Our Lives’ star Judi Evans almost had her legs amputated due to COVID-19

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — It’s been a rough month for Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans, who contracted COVID-19 while in the hospital recovering from a serious horseback riding accident.

Howie Tiger Simon, a rep for the 55-year-old actress gave an update on her condition in a Facebook post on Monday, reporting she experienced “mild” coronavirus symptoms — like fever, body aches and a cough — but ”nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions,” due to “COVID blood clots.

“On top of everything,” Simon continues, “when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience with no numbing of the area!”

Evans is in “good spirits and back to Judi ‘humor’ despite all these spiraling turn of events,” adds Simon. “She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually!…She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!”

The actress, who plays Adrienne Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives suffered a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, two chipped vertebra and a collapsed lung from blunt force trauma in the horseback riding accident that occurred on May 16, according to Access.

Evans’ character died in a car accident back in January. However, Wally Kurth — who plays her onscreen husband Justin Kirakis — assured fans that Evans would be returning to the show, but didn’t reveal how.

