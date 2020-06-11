Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/11/20)

- AMC opening ALMOST ALL of it’s theaters in July….will you go? Or too soon? “Tenet” opens July 17 and Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24th!
- Pete Davidson really does live in his mom’s basement & he called her into his Jimmy Kimmel interview last night!
- PICS: Rapper Ice Cube accused of anti-Semitic post and spreading Russian propaganda!
- PICS: Alicia Keys husband and kids shot ALL THE PICS for her InStyle Magazine cover!
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey talks racism with Emmanuel Acho and is learning about “WHITE ALLERGIES“
- Kristen Bell is not okay with her face being used in PORN DEEPFAKES
- JK Rowling thinks she’s the one being PERSECUTED for her transphobic tweets