Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/11/20)

June 11, 2020

  • AMC opening ALMOST ALL of it’s theaters in July….will you go? Or too soon? “Tenet” opens July 17 and Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24th!
  • Pete Davidson really does live in his mom’s basement & he called her into his Jimmy Kimmel interview last night!

  • PICS: Rapper Ice Cube accused of anti-Semitic post and spreading Russian propaganda!
  • PICS: Alicia Keys husband and kids shot ALL THE PICS for her InStyle Magazine cover!
  • VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey talks racism with Emmanuel Acho and is learning about “WHITE ALLERGIES
  • Kristen Bell is not okay with her face being used in PORN DEEPFAKES
  • JK Rowling thinks she’s the one being PERSECUTED for her transphobic tweets

