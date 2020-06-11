Photo from BigStockPhotos

Post Malone Named One of The Highest Paid Celebrities of 2020

June 11, 2020

Forbes’ yearly list of the 100 top-paid celebrities is out and a familiar name was included on the list: Post Malone. 

Placed at #28 on the list, Post Malone racked in $60 million from his recent tour, sales for his most recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding, a Bud Light sponsor and his Maison No. 9 Rose Wine, which is set to release mid-June. His most recent tour grossed over $1.3 million per city. 

Due to many tours being on hold due to COVID-19, Post Malone had an advantage for this list due to the fact that the majority his tour occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic, being cut short mid-March.

Check out the rest of the list here

