Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/20)

June 12, 2020

  • Garth Brooks is bringing a concert to 300 DRIVE-IN theaters!! He’s keeping fans entertained AND safe

  • Lebron James, Kevin Hart and more joined together to form a VOTING RIGHTS group!
  • VIDEO: H.E.R releases new song” I Can’t Breathe” in honor of George Floyd
  • WATCH Nikki Bella’s gender reveal!!
  • The band Lady Antebellum is CHANGING their name… To Lady A
  • Halsey launched a fund to help promote the work of Black artists!!!
  • Keira Knightley is starring in her first TV SHOW ever, it’s about time!!
  • Serena Williams and her daughter “keep busy” with an adorable dance party

Keeping busy

  • Did you know Steve Carell SAVED The Office from ending very badly?!?
  • Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson got a haircut… For the first time in 17 YEARS
