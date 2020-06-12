https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTyyRs7sOmg
Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/20)
June 12, 2020
60 seconds brooke and jeffrey brookes sleaze celebrity news june 12 2020-06-12
- Garth Brooks is bringing a concert to 300 DRIVE-IN theaters!! He’s keeping fans entertained AND safe
- Lebron James, Kevin Hart and more joined together to form a VOTING RIGHTS group!
- VIDEO: H.E.R releases new song” I Can’t Breathe” in honor of George Floyd
- WATCH Nikki Bella’s gender reveal!!
- The band Lady Antebellum is CHANGING their name… To Lady A
- Halsey launched a fund to help promote the work of Black artists!!!
-
- Keira Knightley is starring in her first TV SHOW ever, it’s about time!!
- Serena Williams and her daughter “keep busy” with an adorable dance party
- Did you know Steve Carell SAVED The Office from ending very badly?!?
- Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson got a haircut… For the first time in 17 YEARS