Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/15/20)

June 15, 2020

  • ABC’s long overdue announcement of the very FIRST BLACK “Bachelor”…meet Matt James

  • VIDEO: Dave Chappelle tackles racism in new Netflix special titled “8:46”
  • Did Nickelodeon just confirm that SpongeBob Squarepants is GAY? 
  • Beyonce DEMANDS JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor and calls for arrest of the 3 police officers
  • Taylor Swift pushes for removal of RACIST STATUES, “villains don’t deserve statues”
  • Megan Thee Stallion celebrating Pride Month

Happy pride month hotties 😛

  • Thanks to Barbra Streisand, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna is now a DISNEY SHAREHOLDER
  • T.I. JOINED PROTESTERS in Atlanta over the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of white police
  • Can you guess these celebs REAL NAMES???  We’ll give you one….Lizzo is actually Melissa Viviane Jefferson
  • Tamagotchi, the VIRTUAL PET toy of the 90s, has officially made it’s comeback
  • PICS: Cardi B’s gorgeous back tattoo finally finished after 60+ hours of work???

