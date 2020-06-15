Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/15/20)

- ABC’s long overdue announcement of the very FIRST BLACK “Bachelor”…meet Matt James
- VIDEO: Dave Chappelle tackles racism in new Netflix special titled “8:46”
- Did Nickelodeon just confirm that SpongeBob Squarepants is GAY?
- Beyonce DEMANDS JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor and calls for arrest of the 3 police officers
- Taylor Swift pushes for removal of RACIST STATUES, “villains don’t deserve statues”
- Megan Thee Stallion celebrating Pride Month
- Thanks to Barbra Streisand, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna is now a DISNEY SHAREHOLDER
- T.I. JOINED PROTESTERS in Atlanta over the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of white police
- Can you guess these celebs REAL NAMES??? We’ll give you one….Lizzo is actually Melissa Viviane Jefferson
- Tamagotchi, the VIRTUAL PET toy of the 90s, has officially made it’s comeback
- PICS: Cardi B’s gorgeous back tattoo finally finished after 60+ hours of work???