Jennifer Lopez at the 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, USA on February 8, 2020.

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/16/20)

June 16, 2020

  • Jennifer Lopez gave her son a NEW PUPPY and although there’s no official name…there is an official INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT for him!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBUj22ZgAs-/

  • Cardi B finished her insane peacock tattoo!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBd63pNgChE/

  • PICS: Britney Spears got bangs!
  • Jon Stewart IS BACK & delivers a poignant interview about racism in America,  “The police are, in some respects, a border patrol, and they patrol the border between the two Americas.  We have that so that the rest of us don’t have to deal with it . . .”
  • VIDEO: Courteney Cox dives into her 56th birthday in a tiny bikini
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott party at LA hot spot…reminding us that going out is still a thing
  • PICS: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union threw Zaya a medieval pride party for her 13th birthday!

  • Tyler Perry is PAYING for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral — and his 4 kids’ college educations
  • Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas will headline a virtual ROCK THE VOTE concert

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only