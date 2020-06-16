Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/16/20)

- Jennifer Lopez gave her son a NEW PUPPY and although there’s no official name…there is an official INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT for him!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBUj22ZgAs-/
- Cardi B finished her insane peacock tattoo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBd63pNgChE/
- PICS: Britney Spears got bangs!
- Jon Stewart IS BACK & delivers a poignant interview about racism in America, “The police are, in some respects, a border patrol, and they patrol the border between the two Americas. We have that so that the rest of us don’t have to deal with it . . .”
- VIDEO: Courteney Cox dives into her 56th birthday in a tiny bikini
- PICS: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott party at LA hot spot…reminding us that going out is still a thing
- PICS: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union threw Zaya a medieval pride party for her 13th birthday!
- Tyler Perry is PAYING for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral — and his 4 kids’ college educations
- Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas will headline a virtual ROCK THE VOTE concert