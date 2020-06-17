Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/17/20)

- Demi Lovato responds to ENGAGEMENT RUMORS with super loved up, PDA pics! They just started dating in march!
Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️ p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock 😝
- LISTEN: A Jamaican artist is suing Jay-Z and Beyoncé for using her voice on the song “Black Effect” and no paying her a dime or giving her credit!
- Jennifer Garner has a perfectly reasonable explanation for taking her cat on walks IN A STROLLER…”Its into it”
- Comic Chris D’Elia accused of preying UNDERAGE GIRLS online
- NBC is bringing back “30 Rock” . . . but only for one very SPECIAL EPISODE
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson honored “those protesting oppression and racism” by singing U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”
- Pharrell Williams will help make the announcement hat Juneteenth is now a PAID HOLIDAY for state workers in Virginia
- PICS: Someone digitally turned “Star Trek” characters into women…and they’re hot