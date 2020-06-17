Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/17/20)

June 17, 2020

  • Demi Lovato responds to ENGAGEMENT RUMORS with super loved up, PDA pics! They just started dating in march!

  • LISTEN: A Jamaican artist is suing Jay-Z and Beyoncé for using her voice on the song “Black Effect” and no paying her a dime or giving her credit!
  • Jennifer Garner has a perfectly reasonable explanation for taking her cat on walks IN A STROLLER…”Its into it”
  • Comic Chris D’Elia accused of preying UNDERAGE GIRLS online
  • NBC is bringing back “30 Rock” . . . but only for one very SPECIAL EPISODE
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson honored “those protesting oppression and racism” by singing U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”
  • Pharrell Williams will help make the announcement hat Juneteenth is now a PAID HOLIDAY for state workers in Virginia
  • PICS: Someone digitally turned “Star Trek” characters into women…and they’re hot

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
