Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/20)

- NSFW VIDEO: Cardi B got her chest and her lip pierced…and omg that looks like it hurts. Here are the END RESULTS
- Quarantining contributed to the end of Kelly Clarkson’s MARRIAGE…apparently being isolated in Montana with her husband & 4 kids was too much for the couple
- “This is Us” star Lonnie Chavis, 12 years old, shares his experiences with RACISM and it’s heartbreaking
- Alex Trebek’s kids share their FAVORITE MEMORIES of their dad for Father’s Day
- “That 70’s Show” Danny Masterson charged with RAPING 3 women after a year long investigation
- Kim Kardashian indulges in junk food with her nephew Mason
- Kristen Stewart is going to play PRINCESS DIANA in a new film
- PICS: Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor celebrates her 12th birthday with a sweet rainbow cake!
- Jimmy Kimmel is HOSTING THE EMMY’s on September 20th but no one knows exactly what that’ll look like
- The guy hired to kill Carole Baskins gets a DUI
- PICS: Adam Sandler said he’d make his worst movie yet if he didn’t win an Oscar for “Uncut Gems”. One fan has created that movie: “Jacked Up”