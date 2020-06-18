Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/20)

June 18, 2020

  • NSFW VIDEO: Cardi B got her chest and her lip pierced…and omg that looks like it hurts. Here are the END RESULTS
  • Quarantining contributed to the end of Kelly Clarkson’s MARRIAGE…apparently being isolated in Montana with her husband & 4 kids was too much for the couple
  • “This is Us” star Lonnie Chavis, 12 years old, shares his experiences with RACISM and it’s heartbreaking
  • Alex Trebek’s kids share their FAVORITE MEMORIES of their dad for Father’s Day
  • “That 70’s Show” Danny Masterson charged with RAPING 3 women after a year long investigation
  • Kim Kardashian indulges in junk food with her nephew Mason

View this post on Instagram

When I baby sit…

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • Kristen Stewart is going to play PRINCESS DIANA in a new film
  • PICS: Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor celebrates her 12th birthday with a sweet rainbow cake!
  • Jimmy Kimmel is HOSTING THE EMMY’s on September 20th but no one knows exactly what that’ll look like
  • The guy hired to kill Carole Baskins gets a DUI
  • PICS: Adam Sandler said he’d make his worst movie yet if he didn’t win an Oscar for “Uncut Gems”. One fan has created that movie: “Jacked Up”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only