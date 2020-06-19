Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/19/20)

- Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s taking MONTHS OFF his late night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he says, “There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off”
- Captain Kirk may be BISEXUAL in new “Star Trek” series
- Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a NATIONAL HOLIDAY and gave her staff the day off
- Awesome news! 12-year-old singer, Keedron Bryant, who went VIRAL for his song about being a young black man in America just signed a RECORD DEAL with Warner Records
- Jason Mraz is donating ALL HIS EARNINGS from his upcoming reggae album “Look for the Good” to charities fighting for RACIAL JUSTICE..including his $250,000 advance!
- Tiffany Haddish says she doesn’t know how to solve racism “But I know when I have problems and I want them solved, I just STOP HAVING SEX and everything’s solved.”
- Raven-Symone MARRIES Miranda Pearman-Maday in intimate ceremony
- Julianne Hough is talking about her 2013 Halloween black face costume, she says, “I was in my OWN SUFFERING, wasn’t able to see the macro suffering”
- Bryce Dallas Howard says she WOULD NOT do the “The Help” if it was offered to her today because of how problematic it is