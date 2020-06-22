Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/22/20)

June 22, 2020

  • Drake celebrates Father’s Day with a RARE PIC of his 2 year old son Adonis

  • VIDEO: Comedian D.L. Hughley PASSES OUT ON STAGE and then finds out he has COVID-19 even though he has no other symptoms
  • A woman on Twitter accused Justin Bieber of SEXUAL ASSAULT, he is denying it and says he’s going to take legal action
  • Ansel Elgort responds accusations of SEXUAL ASSAULT
  • VIDEO: Did Drake really just hit that long range cornhole toss!?!
  • Kurt Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged” guitar sold for a record $6 MILLION
  • Tyga leaves FLIRTY MESSAGE for Zendaya and fans are having none of it
  • PICS: DJ Khaled wore a hazmat suit to a dentist appointment
  • Alison Brie and Dave Franco premiered their movie at a DRIVE IN THEATER…are they going to make a come back?
  • Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on Father’s Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
