Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/23/20)

June 23, 2020

  • Jimmy Kimmel faces new backlash after audio surfaces of him using the N-WORD repeatedly while imitating Snoop Dogg….Megan Fox SPEAKS OUT after a 2009 interview resurfaced of Kimmel sexualizing Megan at 15 years old
  • Post Malone got a new tattoo…a HUGE skull tattooed on his head!

  • Michael Keaton is in talks to play BATMAN AGAIN???
  • PICS: A day after someone hung a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage, every NASCAR driver and pit member walked behind Bubba’s 43 car, pushing it to the front, as a SHOW OF UNITY
  • Tina Fey asks for 4 EPISODES of “30 Rock” be removed for use of black face
  • Britney Spears is having a normal one….

  • “Hamilton” had to censor two F-BOMBS to get onto Disney+ but the first trailer is here!

  • 4 authors left JK Rowlings because of her TRANSPHOBIA
  • Liz Hurley PAYS TRIBUTE to her millionaire ex, Steve Bing, after he commits suicide
  • PICS: Madonna wished herself a Happy Father’s Day
  • VIDEO: Rick Astley covers the Foo Fighter’s “Everlong”

