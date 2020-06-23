Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/23/20)

- Jimmy Kimmel faces new backlash after audio surfaces of him using the N-WORD repeatedly while imitating Snoop Dogg….Megan Fox SPEAKS OUT after a 2009 interview resurfaced of Kimmel sexualizing Megan at 15 years old
- Post Malone got a new tattoo…a HUGE skull tattooed on his head!
- Michael Keaton is in talks to play BATMAN AGAIN???
- PICS: A day after someone hung a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage, every NASCAR driver and pit member walked behind Bubba’s 43 car, pushing it to the front, as a SHOW OF UNITY
- Tina Fey asks for 4 EPISODES of “30 Rock” be removed for use of black face
- Britney Spears is having a normal one….
View this post on Instagram
this is my favorite song off of @billieeilish’s album !!!! Towards the end of this video I’m wearing the same white and blue checkered top as I did riding my bike at the park last week 🚲. I shot this two weeks ago because I was proud and feeling good ….. check the date on my story and Snapchat 😉💕 …. reminds me of another song I love by @madonna ….. SHINE YOUR LIGHT NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!!! PS don’t believe everything you read, hear, or see ….. follow your heart …. remain open to change and educate yourself 💋💋💋 !!!!!
- “Hamilton” had to censor two F-BOMBS to get onto Disney+ but the first trailer is here!
July 3 on @disneyplus, #Hamilfilm.
May you always be satisfied… pic.twitter.com/42ecf0XkHO
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020
- 4 authors left JK Rowlings because of her TRANSPHOBIA
- Liz Hurley PAYS TRIBUTE to her millionaire ex, Steve Bing, after he commits suicide
- PICS: Madonna wished herself a Happy Father’s Day
- VIDEO: Rick Astley covers the Foo Fighter’s “Everlong”