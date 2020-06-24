Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/24/20)

June 24, 2020

  • Jimmy Kimmel APOLOGIZIES for using blackface…but gets slammed by critics who think it was a NON-APOLOGY
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears wishing you a happy Pride Month…and then yelling at her boyfriend at the end!
  • Miley Cyrus has been sober for 6 months and wants you all to know she is STILL FUN, “It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’  It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.'”
  • Kim Kardashian lost a corset she wore at the Met Gala…so she flew all the way to London to have a REPLICA MADE to make sure it was part of her “archive”

 

  • Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of ANTI-SEMITIC, homophobic comments…he DENIES it and calls her a liar
  • PICS: Emily Ratajkowski goes from brunette to platinum blonde
  • PICS: Just Kylie Jenner taking selfies in $1,100 Gucci lingerie
  • Jennifer Lopez just looks so damn good

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
