Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/24/20)

- Salma Hayek has a PET OWL!
- Jimmy Kimmel APOLOGIZIES for using blackface…but gets slammed by critics who think it was a NON-APOLOGY
- VIDEO: Britney Spears wishing you a happy Pride Month…and then yelling at her boyfriend at the end!
- Miley Cyrus has been sober for 6 months and wants you all to know she is STILL FUN, “It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’ It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.'”
- Kim Kardashian lost a corset she wore at the Met Gala…so she flew all the way to London to have a REPLICA MADE to make sure it was part of her “archive”
Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made. We also might have started making a few more costumes including my special 40th bday staging. Can’t wait to show you the video LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨ ✨
- Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of ANTI-SEMITIC, homophobic comments…he DENIES it and calls her a liar
- PICS: Emily Ratajkowski goes from brunette to platinum blonde
- PICS: Just Kylie Jenner taking selfies in $1,100 Gucci lingerie
- Jennifer Lopez just looks so damn good