Loch Ness Monster Debate

Photographer Steve Challice was on a vacation in Scotland when he took a photo of a “big fish,” that he shared online to see if anyone could identify…What he didn’t expect was this post to start a debate on whether or not he saw Nessie, The Loch Ness Monster!

A “Loch Ness Monster” expert says that if this photo is real, it easily ranks in the top three “Nessie” photos of all time! The photographer himself believes it to be giant catfish that is about 8 feet long, but Loch Ness believers think otherwise. The photo is currently under investigation to make sure it isn’t edited, but Steve claims he took hundreds of pictures on his vacation, and this is the one shot that captured the mysterious creature.

Do you believe in the Loch Ness Monster?? Check out the pictures for yourself HERE!