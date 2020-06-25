Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/20)

June 25, 2020

  • Reese Witherspoon admits she didn’t understand what HOMOSEXUALITY is until she moved to LA, “My grandparents didn’t explain it.  My parents didn’t explain it.  I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles.”
  • Terry Crews is TOTALLY REWRITING the new season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to address Black Lives Matter, “We’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it”
  • DAMN Ciara is definitely glowing!

  • PICS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry volunteer at LA gang rehab facility
  • Erykah Badu will be the MIDWIFE for Teyana Taylor’s 2nd baby
  • Jenny Slate will NO LONGER voice Missy on “Big Mouth”, “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people”
  • New Eminem leak track DISSES Diddy’s network “Revolt”….and Eminem APOLOGIZES for it
  • VIDEO: Almost 20 years after “Legally Blonde 2”, Reese Witherspoon & Regina King reunite for an amazing interview!
  • Well that’s normal….Dennis Quad, 66, ELOPED with his 27 year old girlfriend
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry getting down with her big pregnant belly while brushing her teeth
  • A new Muppets show is coming to Disney + called “MUPPETS NOW”
  • Savannah Guthrie reminds everyone that the “Today” show has been doing their OWN HAIR & MAKEUP during the pandemic
  • LISTEN: Carlos Santana and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, teamed up with other big musicians to create “The Quarantine Blues”
  • PICS: High schooler gets $10,000 scholarship for her amazing pandemic themed DUCT tape dress!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
