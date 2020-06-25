Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/20)

- Reese Witherspoon admits she didn’t understand what HOMOSEXUALITY is until she moved to LA, “My grandparents didn’t explain it. My parents didn’t explain it. I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles.”
- Terry Crews is TOTALLY REWRITING the new season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to address Black Lives Matter, “We’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it”
- DAMN Ciara is definitely glowing!
- PICS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry volunteer at LA gang rehab facility
- Erykah Badu will be the MIDWIFE for Teyana Taylor’s 2nd baby
- Jenny Slate will NO LONGER voice Missy on “Big Mouth”, “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people”
- New Eminem leak track DISSES Diddy’s network “Revolt”….and Eminem APOLOGIZES for it
- VIDEO: Almost 20 years after “Legally Blonde 2”, Reese Witherspoon & Regina King reunite for an amazing interview!
- Well that’s normal….Dennis Quad, 66, ELOPED with his 27 year old girlfriend
- VIDEO: Katy Perry getting down with her big pregnant belly while brushing her teeth
- A new Muppets show is coming to Disney + called “MUPPETS NOW”
- Savannah Guthrie reminds everyone that the “Today” show has been doing their OWN HAIR & MAKEUP during the pandemic
- LISTEN: Carlos Santana and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, teamed up with other big musicians to create “The Quarantine Blues”
- PICS: High schooler gets $10,000 scholarship for her amazing pandemic themed DUCT tape dress!